Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

VREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti dropped their target price on Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Varex Imaging from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

VREX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. 637,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,774. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.39. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 1.55%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares in the company, valued at $30,423.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

