Vascular Biogenics’ (VBLT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VBLT. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT remained flat at $$1.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,143. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 3,462.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

