Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 382,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 14,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $592,662.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,436.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $404,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,594,800.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.