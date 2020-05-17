Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

VERI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 382,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,971. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 125.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Veritone by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Veritone by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

