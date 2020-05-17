Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

VTNR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 532,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,393 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 423,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

