Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veru from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,078. Veru has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $257.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 507,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Veru by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Veru by 12,842.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 321,069 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Veru by 4.1% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 313,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

