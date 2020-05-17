Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $41,714.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00451037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005072 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,510 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.