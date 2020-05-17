Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 3,113,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

