Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VIAV. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 178.70 and a beta of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 20.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,263,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after purchasing an additional 711,562 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,807,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 237,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

