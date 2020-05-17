Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.92. 253,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,774. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $473,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,055. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.