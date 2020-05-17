Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter.

Village Bank and Trust Financial stock remained flat at $$27.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 36,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

