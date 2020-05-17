Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 652,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.19. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,051,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,911,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 75.9% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,096,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after acquiring an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 55.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,249,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 446,178 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

