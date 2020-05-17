Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.63

News coverage about Virgin Australia (OTCMKTS:VBHLF) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Virgin Australia earned a news sentiment score of 0.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VBHLF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06. Virgin Australia has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Virgin Australia Holdings Limited engages in the operation of domestic and international passenger and cargo airline business in Australia. The company operates through Virgin Australia Domestic, Virgin Australia International, Velocity, and Tigerair Australia segments. Its aircraft flies to domestic destinations, including regional network, charter, and cargo operations; and international destinations comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, and South East Asian flying, as well as international cargo operations.

