Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.44.

VIRT traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,930. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $127,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Grano sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $246,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 85,337 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

