Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) Receives $106.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. 6 Meridian raised its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.20. 40,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,187. The firm has a market cap of $734.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $141.79.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

