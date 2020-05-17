Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s previous close.

VRTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

VRTU stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,285. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

