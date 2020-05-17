Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 3,224,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

