Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.0295 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $385,493.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.51 or 0.03467227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00053714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030885 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.