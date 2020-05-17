vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

VTVT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 285,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,199. The firm has a market cap of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -1.99. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 181,995 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

