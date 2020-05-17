Wagerr Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,384.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $1,384.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002582 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

WGR is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,926,116 coins and its circulating supply is 190,546,502 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars.

