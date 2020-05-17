Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

