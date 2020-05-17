Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $353.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 144.62% and a negative net margin of 1,211.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $25,025.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

