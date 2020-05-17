WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

WDFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of WDFC traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.80. The stock had a trading volume of 302,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,897. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.78. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $151.16 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

