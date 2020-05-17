Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $29.73 Average PT from Analysts

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 1,122,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,819. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.