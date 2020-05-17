Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $29.73 Average PT from Analysts

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.73.
A number of brokerages have commented on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.
Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 1,122,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,819. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weight Watchers International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
