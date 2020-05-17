Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Cut by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,587,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.29.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

