Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for about 1.6% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $23.36. 51,587,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,474,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

