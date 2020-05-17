Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Evercore ISI currently has $25.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wendys from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wendys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,942,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,636. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,280. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $43,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wendys by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at $11,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $17,200,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at $10,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

