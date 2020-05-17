Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will post sales of $3.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $16.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.45 billion to $18.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 461,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,705 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7,987.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $108.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.45. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.