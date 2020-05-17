WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WHF. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley restated a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

WHF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 111,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,890. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

