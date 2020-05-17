Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,246,838.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.76. 8,071,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636,331. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

