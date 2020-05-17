Wings Price Tops $0.0304 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $73,724.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wings has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.93 or 0.03480898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00054298 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

