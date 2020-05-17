Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.56.

WIX stock traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.85. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $204.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 652.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

