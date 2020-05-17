Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Wix.Com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded up $12.19 on Friday, reaching $201.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. Wix.Com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $204.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wix.Com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.