Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

NASDAQ WIX traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.78. 2,854,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,940,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,184,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 501,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,866,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,982,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,835,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

