Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $209.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wix.Com from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Wix.Com stock traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.78. 2,854,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $204.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $127.85.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.Com will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.