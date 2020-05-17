Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $148.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $102.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.Com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.56.

WIX traded up $12.19 on Friday, reaching $201.78. 2,854,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. Wix.Com has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 652.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

