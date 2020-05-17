Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $209.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $12.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,644. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $204.72.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.Com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

