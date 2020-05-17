X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,932. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.69.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 66,389 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,141,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 548,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,445,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.