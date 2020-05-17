Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ:XBIO remained flat at $$0.89 during midday trading on Friday. 46,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.48.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 1.46% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

