Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XERS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.78. 700,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,146. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 292.33% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $78,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at $417,100.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

