Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.37 Million

Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will report $405.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.90 million and the highest is $437.70 million. DexCom reported sales of $336.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $330.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total value of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,147 shares of company stock worth $28,081,380. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in DexCom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $14.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.85. DexCom has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

