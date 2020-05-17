Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to post sales of $71.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. Fastly reported sales of $46.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $286.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.60 million to $290.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.99 million, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $383.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

FSLY traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,481. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -58.96. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,288.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,342 shares in the company, valued at $14,233,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and sold 554,084 shares valued at $12,051,606.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

