Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post $18.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.85 billion and the lowest is $18.18 billion. Humana reported sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year sales of $74.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.33 billion to $75.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.68 billion to $82.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.74.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $477,049,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Humana by 3,122.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,930,000 after buying an additional 1,099,992 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 507.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,439,000 after buying an additional 1,049,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $12.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.22. The stock had a trading volume of 960,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.36 and a 200-day moving average of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $398.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

