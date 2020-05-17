Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will post sales of $51.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $240.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $249.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $280.51 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $287.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $320,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.