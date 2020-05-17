Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Announce -$4.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will announce ($4.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.88) and the lowest is ($5.14). Scorpio Bulkers posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year earnings of ($9.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.95) to ($8.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The business had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on SALT shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth about $6,031,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 44,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SALT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 143,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,754. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

