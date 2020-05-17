Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $704.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce sales of $704.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $755.00 million and the lowest is $655.60 million. Snap-on reported sales of $951.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

SNA stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

