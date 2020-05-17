Zacks: Analysts Expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABTX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,929.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,610. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 348,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 145,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.35. 637,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,984. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $456.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

