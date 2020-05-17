Zacks: Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

PING stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. 2,253,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,079. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

