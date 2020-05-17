Zacks: Analysts Expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report sales of $56.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.70 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $53.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $241.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $252.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $250.63 million, with estimates ranging from $238.84 million to $267.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 36.72% and a negative return on equity of 438.19%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.64. 913,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $491.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 147,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $16,458,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

