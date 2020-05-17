Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCCY. ValuEngine cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,288. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, Director William M. Rue acquired 4,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,783.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,876 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 154,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

